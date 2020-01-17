New projects in the works at Mesa del Sol

The hope is to drum up interest in the community.

“Ever since Netflix acquired Albuquerque Studios, there's been a lot of interest in the area from other businesses who want to locate and be part of the positive vibe that's out there," said Tom Garrity, who represents developers at Mesa del Sol.

Westway, Pulte and Abrazo homes are all building in Mesa del Sol.

Garrity said development at Mesa del Sol is a long-term project that’s expected to be ongoing for the next 15 years.