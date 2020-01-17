New projects in the works at Mesa del Sol | KOB 4
New projects in the works at Mesa del Sol

Megan Abundis
Created: January 17, 2020 10:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New life appears to be coming to Mesa del Sol.

The community, which suffered during the housing crisis, will apparently be home to a new hotel, brewery, retail stores, and restaurants. An announcement about which businesses will be moving in is expected to take place in February.

Billboards along University Boulevard show the expansion plans.

The charter school in Mesa del Sol also plans to expand. A new sports complex is also in the works.

The hope is to drum up interest in the community.

“Ever since Netflix acquired Albuquerque Studios, there's been a lot of interest in the area from other businesses who want to locate and be part of the positive vibe that's out there," said Tom Garrity, who represents developers at Mesa del Sol.

Westway, Pulte and Abrazo homes are all building in Mesa del Sol.

Garrity said development at Mesa del Sol is a long-term project that’s expected to be ongoing for the next 15 years.


