New proposal could repeal Albuquerque's plastic bag ban

"How many people are actually brought washing these bags after every single use, because the bacteria and the viruses that could grow on them are arguable and some people don't want to deal with that,” said Bassan.

She says fully switching to brown paper bags is not a viable solution, because they required more resources to produce and transport.

“We can bolster paper all we want. But there's still some unintended consequences and problems with that,” she said. "It takes seven truck full truckloads to transport the same amount of paper bags as it does for one truckful to transport the same amount of those single-use plastic bags.”

KOB 4 talked to several grocery shoppers Tuesday. The majority said they do not have a strong preference, but lean towards plastic bags.

"Well I really prefer the plastic just because I can use it for my cat litter, and the paper is great too,” one shopper said.

Another shopper said she is growing to love her reusable bags.

"It's a lot easier to get a hold of it, it doesn't tear and crack anything," she said.

Bassan’s proposal cleared the council’s Finance and Government Operations Committee Monday night on a 3-2 vote. It’s not expected to be heard by the full council for several weeks.

