New "Breaking Bad" movie to premiere in October

Wisneski said he plans on adding shoot locations from “El Camino” to his RV tour route after the movie’s release.

Candy Lady owner, Debbie Bell said the movie’s announcement has had her phone lines busy all weekend. Bell was commissioned for making the candy “meth” for the show for the first two seasons of filming.

“Who knows, they have literally not said a word but it’s supposed to be a sequel to ‘Breaking Bad’ so we don’t know,” Bell said.

The movie is set to premiere Oct. 11.