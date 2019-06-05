New rainbow crosswalk in Albuquerque defaced by motorcyclists
Joshua Panas
June 05, 2019 10:26 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The new rainbow crosswalk in Nob Hill was defaced on Wednesday.
A video provided to KOB 4 shows a couple people on motorcycles stopping and leaving tire marks on the colored lines.
One of the culprits appeared to have blown a tire after doing a burnout.
The City of Albuquerque debuted the crosswalk at Central and Morningside this week to celebrate Pride Month, which recognizes the LGBTQ community.
