New rainbow crosswalk in Albuquerque defaced by motorcyclists

Joshua Panas
June 05, 2019 10:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The new rainbow crosswalk in Nob Hill was defaced on Wednesday.

A video provided to KOB 4 shows a couple people on motorcycles stopping and leaving tire marks on the colored lines.

One of the culprits appeared to have blown a tire after doing a burnout.

The City of Albuquerque debuted the crosswalk at Central and Morningside this week to celebrate Pride Month, which recognizes the LGBTQ community. 
 

Joshua Panas


Updated: June 05, 2019 10:26 PM
Created: June 05, 2019 09:21 PM

