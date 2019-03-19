New ranking of Albuquerque neighborhoods has Nob Hill as No. 1
Christina Rodriguez
March 19, 2019 06:54 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rachel Sams of Albuquerque Business First came by KOB to discuss a ranking of Albuquerque's best neighborhoods, and why Urban Outfitters is moving out of Nob Hill.
These are Albuquerque's best neighborhoods (new for 2019)
The ranking is based on housing trends, affordability, school quality, health and fitness, crime rates, commute times, and employment rates. The list was created by Niche, a website that creates its ranks based on publicly available data and local surveys.
Major retailer to relocate from Nob Hill
Urban Outfitters is closing its Nob Hill location on April 6 and moving to Coronado Center. It's Nob Hill location had been open since 2008.
