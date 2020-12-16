New report shows more than 1 in 5 New Mexico prison inmates have been infected with COVID-19

According to the report, the department is spending $10 million more a year for “significantly worse” service compared to their last provider.

The legislative finance committee said the new provider, “failed to meet six of its performance measures in the first quarter of FY21, including three directly linked to respiratory health.”

"So these are the kind of things we're seeing as the outbreaks are hitting and there's not a good plan to handle them, and there's no good way, but there's certainly a better way than how they're being handled,” said Lalita Moskowitz, an attorney for the ACLU.

Officials said the vendor didn’t do well because there was limited access to regular check ups and dental visits.

"Nothing related to COVID specifically,” Harrison said. “A lot of the long-term care, annual visits, kind of thing, and I can get you a list of what those measures were but nothing related to COVID.”

Still, the Department of Corrections said it will audit their medical provider every month instead of every quarter to make sure future goals are met.

KOB 4 reached out to the governor’s officer to see where inmates fall on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan, but they did not reply.