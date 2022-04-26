New report shows rent prices rising in Albuquerque

Maddox says one of the biggest drivers of higher rent is a lack of supply, especially as more people move to the state.

"They're coming from California, they're coming from New York, these places where rents were much higher for much smaller properties," said Maddox.

The report says the median price for a one-bedroom is $1,017 and the median for a two-bedroom is $1,270.

Maddox says landlords are also experiencing higher prices, which is why that gets passed onto the renter.

"Costs of everything else has gone up, property insurance, property taxes," Maddox said.

Maddox says that building is starting to happen again so there's hope that rents will stabilize.