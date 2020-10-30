New restaurant to open in downtown Albuquerque during pandemic | KOB 4
New restaurant to open in downtown Albuquerque during pandemic

Joy Wang
Updated: October 30, 2020 06:48 PM
Created: October 30, 2020 06:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Ms. Gennie's House of Chicken, in downtown Albuquerque, will become the latest restaurant to open during the pandemic.

Andrew Vela and his daughter Drew Lipscomb purchased the building in February-- weeks before the pandemic hit.

"We shouldn't let that stop us," Andrew said. "We shouldn't let that fear paralyze us to the point where we're not going to give it our best effort"

"We're rolling with the punches as they come in, as the data comes in every week," said general manager Johnmark Lopez. "We keep up with what the changes are going to be, and we adjust our systems."

Lopez said the biggest challenge has been getting the right people hired.

"Just last week, we went through the COVID-19 training that's required for all restaurants to start," Lopez said.

They are now in the process of creating a takeout window.

"You know, it was a dream of mine since I was a kid," Vela said.

The restaurant is named after Vela's mother. And he said the recipe also came from her.

"Tell you what, fried chicken is-- it'll take any bad mood into a good one," he said.

The restaurant opens on Nov. 3.


