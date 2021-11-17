New 'Rust' lawsuit says Baldwin had no reason to fire

During the lawsuit announcement, Mitchell recounted her experience on the day of the tragedy, watching her friend and colleague fight for her life.

"They had some kind of large oxygen balloon thing on her face and her left hand was on her stomach,” she said. “It was blue.”

Mitchell said she could not believe what was happening. She gave an official statement to law enforcement before driving home. Just 10 minutes after she got there, Mitchell received the call that Hutchins did not survive her injuries.

"I stood in my driveway screaming,” Mitchell said. “I'll never forget what happened on the set of Rust that day. I relive the shooting and the sound of the explosion from the gun over and over again. I'm depressed. I don't feel safe. I feel like at any moment anything could happen to me and to those that I care about that are standing close to me. "

Baldwin and his production team have yet to respond to the lawsuit. In previous public statements, Baldwin has maintained that what happened was a tragic accident.

The "Rust" production company released a statement not long after the shooting, saying in part:

"The safety of our cast and crew is the top priority of Rust Productions and everyone associated with the company. Though we were not made aware of any official complaints concerning weapon or prop safety on set, we will be conducting an internal review of our procedures while production is shut down. We will continue to cooperate with the Santa Fe authorities in their investigation and offer mental health services to the cast and crew during this tragic time.''