New Sandia Peak restaurant set to open in July
Ryan Laughlin
June 17, 2019 05:26 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The long wait for the new Sandia Peak restaurant to open is nearly over.
The over 11,000 square-foot eatery is built close to the edge to give diners a better view.
It will offer both fine and casual dining.
It's set to open in July, but the name of the restaurant is still a mystery.
KOB 4 will have a closer look at the inside of the restaurant on Monday, when they plan to reveal the name.
