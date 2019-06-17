New Sandia Peak restaurant set to open in July | KOB 4
New Sandia Peak restaurant set to open in July

Ryan Laughlin
June 17, 2019 05:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The long wait for the new Sandia Peak restaurant to open is nearly over. 

The over 11,000 square-foot eatery is built close to the edge to give diners a better view.

It will offer both fine and casual dining. 

It's set to open in July, but the name of the restaurant is still a mystery. 

KOB 4 will have a closer look at the inside of the restaurant on Monday, when they plan to reveal the name.  

Credits

Updated: June 17, 2019 05:26 PM
Created: June 17, 2019 04:33 PM

