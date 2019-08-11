New Sandia Peak restaurant to open Saturday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The new restaurant atop Sandia Peak will open Saturday, KOB 4 has learned.
Ten 3 is currently accepting reservations.
The restaurant promises to offer amazing views, fine and casual dining and host special events.
The restaurant was scheduled to open in July, but the opening date was pushed back for unknown reasons.
