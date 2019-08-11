New Sandia Peak restaurant to open Saturday | KOB 4
New Sandia Peak restaurant to open Saturday

Joshua Panas
August 11, 2019 07:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The new restaurant atop Sandia Peak will open Saturday, KOB 4 has learned.

Ten 3 is currently accepting reservations.

The restaurant promises to offer amazing views, fine and casual dining and host special events.

The restaurant was scheduled to open in July, but the opening date was pushed back for unknown reasons.

Updated: August 11, 2019 07:22 PM
Created: August 11, 2019 07:21 PM

