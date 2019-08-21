New school year, new germs: How to stop the spread

"If anyone coughs, sneezes, coughs into their hands, or even coughs out into a general area; those droplets can spread six feet or more to other surfaces or onto somebody else's hands, face as well,” she said.

Utensils, school supplies and toys can be covered with germs. The doctor said some viruses and bacteria can survive up to 12 hours outside the human body. That’s why she said any surfaces or toys need to be sanitized every day.

She advises kids to sneeze or cough into their arms if there are no tissues. Another way to prevent the spread of germs is for children to wash their hands before and after eating.

But the best way to prevent the spread, according to the doctor, is immunization.

