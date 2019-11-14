New season underway for New Mexico's first semi-pro basketball team

Other familiar faces include former Del Norte basketball coach BB Rico.

“I’m looking for the community to buy in. We're starting with the younger groups of basketball, with the youth then were trying to work our way to high school then invite their parents after that to come and watch us and believe in us,” Rico said.

Aside from winning games, the Bullsnakes hope to serve the community they know and love.

“I thought that maybe is the right place to start a team because we don’t have a professional team in town,” said Bullsnakes owner and GM Nick Lourenco.

Lourenco made the move to New Mexico to fill that gap.

The Bullsnakes said they are trying to build a community-based following from aspiring players to sports fans.

“For us it’s more like, we're one of you guys. Come represent, come support us and if you guys have events going on we'll be there,” Morinia said.

The Bullsnakes are part of the American Basketball Association (ABA) and serve as a developmental league.

Their next game will take place Saturday, Nov. 16. against the Vegas Valley Hawks.

For more information on how to purchase tickets, click here.