New season underway for New Mexico's first semi-pro basketball team

Brittany Costello
Created: November 14, 2019 06:35 PM

RIO RANCHO, N.M.— A new semi-professional basketball team is taking the court for its very first season.

The Albuquerque Bullsnakes is made up of local players who have made the McDermott Athletic Center in Rio Rancho their home court.

“I love it. that’s really why I was here you know. Like I said, we’re in New Mexico representing. I got the Zia tatted on me. It means a lot to me. New Mexico is home,” said point guard captain Lamar Morinia.

Morinia graduated from Manzano High School and played in Germany for 10 years professionally.

Other familiar faces include former Del Norte basketball coach BB Rico.

“I’m looking for the community to buy in. We're starting with the younger groups of basketball, with the youth then were trying to work our way to high school then invite their parents after that to come and watch us and believe in us,” Rico said.

Aside from winning games, the Bullsnakes hope to serve the community they know and love.

“I thought that maybe is the right place to start a team because we don’t have a professional team in town,” said Bullsnakes owner and GM Nick Lourenco.

Lourenco made the move to New Mexico to fill that gap.

The Bullsnakes said they are trying to build a community-based following from aspiring players to sports fans.

“For us it’s more like, we're one of you guys. Come represent, come support us and if you guys have events going on we'll be there,” Morinia said.

The Bullsnakes are part of the American Basketball Association (ABA) and serve as a developmental league.

Their next game will take place Saturday, Nov. 16. against the Vegas Valley Hawks.

For more information on how to purchase tickets, click here.


