New shows on public access channel feature local creators

Casey Torres
Created: April 23, 2021 01:54 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque’s Cultural Services Department made a call out for creative folks to create content for channel 26, one of the the city's public access channels.
The new content will start airing on April 24 and continue through May 22, every Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
More than 20 local production companies submitted more than 20 shows to the city. They each range from 15 to 90 minutes. The people involved got awarded a stipend ranging from $200 to $2,500.
“It’s going to be really, really diverse servings and helpings for people to dig into, so that’s why you have to come back every week because there’s going to be something new and something different each week,” said Hakim Bellamy, the director for the city's Department of Art and Culture.
The shows include storytelling videos formatted as documentary-style. They highlight local places, people and history. The other category includes educational videos: social media explainers, public service announcements, online trainings and more.
If you can’t tune in to channel 26, the videos can be watched here.
