New signs address speeding concerns on Lead, Coal

Kai Porter
Created: December 17, 2019 05:24 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque is taking measures to stop speeding on Lead and Coal.
Mayor Tim Keller and city councilor Pat Davis installed one of 17 new street signs along streets on Tuesday.
The signs let drivers know that the lights are timed to the 30 MPH speed limit.
The signs on the two streets are between Washington and University, where neighbors say speeders have caused crashes.
“There's crashes all the time,” Bob Anderson said. “My wall on my property's been knocked down so many times by cars crashing."
Mayor Keller said the city will be looking at other ways to deal with speeding as well.
“We know there are some other things that the neighborhood would like and that's why we are supporting further study by our council of governments in terms of other long-term changes that maybe we should make,” Keller said. “But in the meantime, we're going to try this. We're going to test it out. We're going to see if it makes the neighborhood safer."
The city is also planning to eventually install permanent speed radar signs on Lead and Coal.
