New signs address speeding concerns on Lead, Coal

“There's crashes all the time,” Bob Anderson said. “My wall on my property's been knocked down so many times by cars crashing."

Mayor Keller said the city will be looking at other ways to deal with speeding as well.

“We know there are some other things that the neighborhood would like and that's why we are supporting further study by our council of governments in terms of other long-term changes that maybe we should make,” Keller said. “But in the meantime, we're going to try this. We're going to test it out. We're going to see if it makes the neighborhood safer."



The city is also planning to eventually install permanent speed radar signs on Lead and Coal.