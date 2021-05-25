New social media campaign highlights why people should move to Albuquerque

Brittany Costello
Updated: May 25, 2021 05:30 PM
Created: May 25, 2021 04:36 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Leaders in Albuquerque are planning for life after the pandemic.
"We're using every tool available to essentially build back our city's economy," said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller.
The city launched a new social media campaign that explains why people should live in Albuquerque.
"We think Albuquerque should be your home for a number of reasons. And it should continue to be your home for life and that life part is a real strong reference to health," Keller said.
Keller believes highlighting the city's response to COVID-19 will give people a reason to relocate to Albuquerque.
Synthia Jaramillo, director of Economic Development, said the city also offers people a reasonable cost of living, great weather and plenty of job opportunities.
"Success for us means that individuals actually make a commitment to move here," she said.
Albuquerque is targeting people in other cities, including Dallas, New York and Phoenix.
Over the course of six weeks, the city has monitored interest and engagement of the social media campaign.
The campaign's digital ads resulted in 90,000 visitors to a related website.
City officials were asked about some of the problems-- the most obvious being crime.
"We can't just sit around and wait. We have to market what we're already good at and fix what we need to fix and that's the way to move forward," Keller said.
