New software aims to reduce in-person lines by making them virtual

Owens decided to use his tech skills to create something time-saving, and quite possibly life-saving.

“So I developed a software call I call IsoQueue or isolation queue,” explained Owens. “Basically, I was seeing long lines everywhere. Of course we all saw on the news the voters in Wisconsin, standing in those long lines, and then here in Santa Fe I've stood in some really long lines and as a software developer, I was just like, there's just got to be a better way for this, and immediately I started thinking about that and created a software that very simply allows people to wait in their vehicles while they're in line.”

All you have to do is scan a QR code with your phone. Businesses would have the codes printed and placed outside their door. Then, a text will be sent out with the wait time as well as an indication of your place in line. When it’s your turn, another notification will be sent out telling you to head into the business.

Counties in four states are currently testing the app. The software is free for nonprofits and would be free for voting too. Other businesses would pay per device.

To learn more about IsoQueue, click here.

