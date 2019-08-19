New South Valley clinic to prescribe food as medicine
Colton Shone
August 19, 2019 06:26 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Presbyterian will open a new clinic in the South Valley on Tuesday.
Dr. Angela Gallegos-Macias said the clinic will be viewing food as medicine.
"It's a true comprehensive approach,” she said. “Rather me as a physician writing a prescription for diabetic medication, we're now changing our mindset in writing that prescription for wellness."
Prescriptions for classes about healthy cooking and food options will take place in its community kitchen. The clinic will also have a community garden for patients.
“We see patients with diabetes that have been able to have less medications that they need or no medications,” Gallegos-Macias said. “We really see they become in tuned to their lifestyle modifications and that can reverse chronic morbidity and moralities.”
In addition to the food as medicine approach, the clinic will also provide typical services other Presbyterian locations offer.
