New space programs aims to launch NM into final frontier

“This is the habitat for future ecosystems for space accessibility and commercialization, not just for New Mexico, but it's the start of something big for the whole nation," said Heinrich.

Leaders of the project said there is no better way to go about this than through public private partnerships.

"New Space New Mexico will be joining our other partners, New Mexico Tech, New Mexico Trade Alliance, the Team of Ingenuity UNM and the Arrowhead Center," said Gabe Mounce, Air Force Research Laboratory.

The new partnership aim's at growing the state's space economy by providing three main services: concierge-bringing people together, navigation services—help companies find resources and co-innovation by providing space for folks to demonstrate their new tech.

“We are putting New Mexico on the map as a leader in this new space era,” said Casey Anglada DeRaad, CEO of New Space New Mexico.