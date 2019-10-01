New sponsor announced for New Mexico Bowl | KOB 4
New sponsor announced for New Mexico Bowl

Patrick Hayes
October 01, 2019 06:44 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A new sponsor will take over for Gilden for this year’s New Mexico Bowl.

Dream House Productions announced a four year partnership with the college bowl game, but the cost of the deal was not disclosed.

New Mexico Bowl organizers and the new sponsor are expecting to see more fans in the stands this year by combining football and film.

"I like that it's local. I like that it's the film industry. I like that it's people in a company with very much the same vision that we have. They want to be community oriented. So really I’m happy,” said New Mexico Bowl Executive Director Jeff Siembieda.

The New Mexico Bowl will put one team from the Mountain West Conference against a team from Conference USA, or the now independent New Mexico State.

Currently, neither the Aggies nor Lobos are projected to be in this year’s bowl game, but officials do not think that will affect attendance.

"You know, New Mexico State, New Mexico— but I think we've proven certainly over the last 13 years that when we've gotten teams from Texas or Wyoming or Utah or Arizona or West Viriginia we're able to put on a good event and really throw a good party,” Siembieda said.

More than 25,000 fans showed up for last year’s bowl game. That number was less than the 26,000 fans that came to the game in 2017.

Dream House Productions said they are hoping to appeal to the local film industry.

"Just like Jeff said, you want to sell every ticket obviously. You want a packed stadium but I think our biggest goal is going be to be get more local people involved in the game excited about it,” said Eric Martinez, CEO of Dream House Productions. 

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

