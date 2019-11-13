New state office focuses on boosting outdoor tourism

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A new office created by state officials during the last legislative sessions will be focused on boosting outdoor tourism.
Former journalist Axie Navas was recently hired to lead the state’s Outdoor Recreation Division.
Outdoor recreation and tourism generates more than $2 billion a year according to state officials.
"But that said, I think a lot of that has happened passively or at individual or community by community level so I do think there's a lot of untapped potential to focus on this as a state,” Navas said.
Some of the biggest tourism attractions in the state include Meow Wolf and the Balloon Fiesta, but Navas said the state needs to market more outdoor attractions.
"All of those events and companies doing awesome. They're doing fantastic work,” Navas said. “I'd love to partner with those people but I think what we also have in southern New Mexico—the Organ Mountains Desert Peak National Monument, we have White Sands National Monument, pretty soon it could be a national park.”
Navas said the department plans on recruiting companies to bring to New Mexico and offer grants for new outdoor startups.
