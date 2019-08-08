New store moving to ABQ Uptown
KOB Web Staff
August 08, 2019 10:52 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- UNTUCKit will open a store in ABQ Uptown, according to a report from Albuquerque Business First.
The retailer is known for its men's shirts that are made to be worn untucked.
The company's founder said it made the decision to move to Albuquerque after noticing a lot of online purchases were being made in the city.
The ABQ Uptown location will be the retailer's first in New Mexico.
Credits
KOB Web Staff
Created: August 08, 2019 10:52 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved