New store moving to ABQ Uptown | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New store moving to ABQ Uptown

New store moving to ABQ Uptown

KOB Web Staff
August 08, 2019 10:52 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- UNTUCKit will open a store in ABQ Uptown, according to a report from Albuquerque Business First. 

Advertisement

The retailer is known for its men's shirts that are made to be worn untucked.

The company's founder said it made the decision to move to Albuquerque after noticing a lot of online purchases were being made in the city.

The ABQ Uptown location will be the retailer's first in New Mexico.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Created: August 08, 2019 10:52 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: Body found near UNM campus
APD: Body found near UNM campus
Serious questions follow deadly fireworks explosion in Roswell
Serious questions follow deadly fireworks explosion in Roswell
Man in custody after SWAT standoff, apartment evacuation
Man in custody after SWAT standoff, apartment evacuation
'Don't ever give up': Family wins 2 race cars after losing everything in a fire
'Don't ever give up': Family wins 2 race cars after losing everything in a fire
APD: Social media posts about Walmart threats are hoaxes
APD: Social media posts about Walmart threats are hoaxes
Advertisement




Man accused of disposing of dog's body after woman allegedly threw it out of window
Man accused of disposing of dog's body after woman allegedly threw it out of window
NM requires students to be up-to-date on vaccines before school begins
NM requires students to be up-to-date on vaccines before school begins
New Mexico's medical pot program sees more growth
New Mexico's medical pot program sees more growth
Chevel Shepherd lands lead role in her first feature film
Chevel Shepherd lands lead role in her first feature film
Smokey Bear, fire prevention icon in US, to turn 75
Smokey Bear, fire prevention icon in US, to turn 75