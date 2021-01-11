New study gives insight into why people refuse the vaccine

“But now I think that the elections are over and almost six million people in the United States have been vaccinated and less than 50 have complained about side effects, I think the momentum will change. People will be more likely to take the vaccine,” Khubchandani said.

Public health researchers hope understanding where that distrust comes from will help them overcome it.

“We have a tendency in science to say these are anti-vaxxers and blame people,” Khubchandani said. “I think what we need to do is stop blaming people, stop labeling people, and as I said, we have a crisis. We need better coordination and communication.”