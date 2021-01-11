New study gives insight into why people refuse the vaccine

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues to ramp up in New Mexico, some scientists are trying to understand why some people are opting to not get the vaccine.
In a new study published in the Journal of Community Health, NMSU researchers found that nearly 22% of adults in the U.S. reported COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy. That means they’re less likely to get the vaccine.
“For example, Hispanics, African Americans, middle-aged people with children at home— they've always been somewhat distrustful because they've never been included in clinical trials to the extent that they should have and then there's always this lack of communication between them and health care providers,” said Jagdish Khubchandani, a professor of public health at NMSU.
Some polls also suggest politics could influence someone’s view of the vaccine.
“But now I think that the elections are over and almost six million people in the United States have been vaccinated and less than 50 have complained about side effects, I think the momentum will change. People will be more likely to take the vaccine,” Khubchandani said.
Public health researchers hope understanding where that distrust comes from will help them overcome it.
“We have a tendency in science to say these are anti-vaxxers and blame people,” Khubchandani said. “I think what we need to do is stop blaming people, stop labeling people, and as I said, we have a crisis. We need better coordination and communication.”
