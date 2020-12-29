New study suggests in person learning doesn't significantly increase COVID outbreaks

"So we wanted to understand if it was safe to send kids back into the school building,” Dr. Strunk said.

Strunk’s study looked at the rate of COVID transmission through in-person learning in Michigan and Washington State, and analyzed whether any of those schools were linked to COVID outbreaks.

She said the study found that attending school in person does not significantly contribute to the spread of COVID-19, but said in person learning can become risky in communities with a high number of cases.

"Every local context is different and every community has been hit differently by the virus,” she said.

It’s unclear if the study will have any impact on decisions made in New Mexico.

President-elect Joe Biden said he wants to reopen schools to in person learning during his first 100 days.

Dr. Strunk said she hopes to give state and district officials the data they need to make informed decisions.

"So we're hoping we're not the first,” she said. “I don't think we're the last that are hopefully going to tackle this question, but we're hoping with a body of evidence, policymakers will start to have some data to decide how they reopen schools in-person."