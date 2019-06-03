New system allows New Mexicans to resolve debt, money due lawsuits online

Users of the system will be able to negotiate at their convenience through online exchanges. Offers are also exchanged through the system and if an agreement is reached then ODR will automatically prepare a settlement document for the parties and electronically file it with the court.

A trained mediator may be requested within the first two weeks of negotiation.

If an agreement is not reached within 30 days, then the case will head to court.

“The innovative online service for settling cases costs less and is much faster than going to trial in a dispute over unpaid debts," said Supreme Court Chief Justice Judith Nakamura. "With programs like ODR, our courts are able to expand public access to justice services, reduce the time to resolve some civil cases and improve court efficiencies.”

