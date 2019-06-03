New system allows New Mexicans to resolve debt, money due lawsuits online | KOB 4
New system allows New Mexicans to resolve debt, money due lawsuits online

Marian Camacho
June 03, 2019 11:57 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico court system is rolling out a new online option to businesses and individuals looking to settle debt and lawsuits.

Online Dispute Resolution, or ODR, rolled out Monday as part of a pilot program in a handful of courts.

The free system will be used in district and magistrate courts in several areas of New Mexico, including the Second Judicial District Court in Albuquerque and the Metropolitan Court in Bernalillo County.

Users of the system will be able to negotiate at their convenience through online exchanges. Offers are also exchanged through the system and if an agreement is reached then ODR will automatically prepare a settlement document for the parties and electronically file it with the court.

A trained mediator may be requested within the first two weeks of negotiation.

If an agreement is not reached within 30 days, then the case will head to court.

“The innovative online service for settling cases costs less and is much faster than going to trial in a dispute over unpaid debts," said Supreme Court Chief Justice Judith Nakamura. "With programs like ODR, our courts are able to expand public access to justice services, reduce the time to resolve some civil cases and improve court efficiencies.”

Click here to learn more about ODR.

Marian Camacho


Updated: June 03, 2019 11:57 AM
Created: June 03, 2019 11:56 AM

