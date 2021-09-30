New taproom opening in Old Town

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: September 30, 2021 09:00 PM
Created: September 30, 2021 08:55 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For the first time, wine and beer sales are moving into Old Town. Downshift Brewing Company is one of New Mexico's newest microbreweries.
The taproom had a bit of a special challenge just trying to open up.
"We had to get a special exception from the church and they were very awesome, very gracious," said Cody Huffmon, co-owner of Downshift Brewing.
New city ordinances opened the door, and the church's cooperation gave them the green light they needed in order to open.
As for the name, the owners said it comes from their head brewer – who is coming from Saint Arnold Brewery, one of Texas' biggest beer makers.
"You're manufacturing Walmart-scale beers, and maybe you don't want to make those types of beers," Huffmon said. "Maybe you want to make something that these guys want, more specific people. Maybe smaller batches."
Downshifting to a different gear in life is something they can relate to.
"Pete Kassetas, business partner, former chief of State Police, he went through a huge downshift. He's changing his life, and he's on a whole new gear. I am coming from orthopedic surgery, working long hours. I've been doing that for 13 years, so I'm shifting in my life," Huffmon said.
Downshift Brewing will be serving during Balloon Fiesta weekends. They're hoping to be serving their own brews by November.
The taproom is in Old Town Plaza right above the Post Office.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company