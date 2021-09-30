New taproom opening in Old Town

As for the name, the owners said it comes from their head brewer – who is coming from Saint Arnold Brewery, one of Texas' biggest beer makers.

"You're manufacturing Walmart-scale beers, and maybe you don't want to make those types of beers," Huffmon said. "Maybe you want to make something that these guys want, more specific people. Maybe smaller batches."

Downshifting to a different gear in life is something they can relate to.

"Pete Kassetas, business partner, former chief of State Police, he went through a huge downshift. He's changing his life, and he's on a whole new gear. I am coming from orthopedic surgery, working long hours. I've been doing that for 13 years, so I'm shifting in my life," Huffmon said.

Downshift Brewing will be serving during Balloon Fiesta weekends. They're hoping to be serving their own brews by November.

The taproom is in Old Town Plaza right above the Post Office.