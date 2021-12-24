New task force will provide feedback on Violence Intervention Program

"Our program needs to be accountable to the community and the community needs to hold us accountable," Bachicha said.

The mayor is now creating a task force made up of 14 community members. Starting in January, that task force will offer feedback for the program.

One of those community members is a father and a coach, Laquonte Barry.

"Honestly, man, I'm not going to lie to you, I think it's going to be a lot of work," Barry said. "We got to get back to just teaching and loving. I think that's the biggest thing, is we forgot how to teach and love."

Click on the video above for the full story.