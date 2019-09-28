New to the Balloon Fiesta? Here's what you should know | KOB 4
New to the Balloon Fiesta? Here's what you should know

Grace Reader
September 28, 2019 09:42 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you're from New Mexico, you and your family may have your Balloon Fiesta routine down. But some have no idea what's coming. 

Reporter Grace Reader decided to cross a line off her bucket list and take up an offer for her first hot air balloon ride. 

Thankfully, the balloon crews are not first timers with first timers. 

"Probably about 50 percent of the people that we fly are nervous or scared of heights," said Scott Appleman, president and CEO of Rainbow Ryders.

Some big tips? Get to the Balloon Fiesta early to beat the traffic, and dress warmly.

Grace Reader


September 28, 2019 09:42 PM

