New tool can help educators deal with stress of teaching during a pandemic

Loyola Cortinas, a 2nd grade teacher for Albuquerque Public Schools, said she has dealt with the highs and lows of teaching during a pandemic. She described the experience as if her identity is being stripped away since she can no longer teach in person.

“There’s days where I’m like ‘Ok, I can do this. This is good teaching’ and then there’s other days it’s just very hard. I know that if I was with my kids, the lesson would have gone so much better. They’d be learning so much more, so that is definitely an up and down,” she said.

Cortinas said other teachers are going through the same emotions. They also worry about returning to the physical classroom. There’s concern about catching COVID-19 and spreading it to the rest of their family.

However, Cortinas has not reached out for help. She said the district offers an employee assistance program with counselors to talk to, but claims there are not enough of following budget cuts to help every teacher.

She’s been trying self-care techniques to cope, but said she thinks resources like “Mindfulness Program” will help.

Dr. Torres said APS employees are covered by True Health NM.