New trails added to Sandia Mountain Hiking Guide

Joy Wang
April 29, 2019 10:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Sandia Mountain Hiking Guide has been updated.

Mike Coltrin wrote the book 12 years ago.

This year, he decided to add to it and offer an expanded edition.

The update includes more trails, a waterproof map and a family friendly section.

“A lot of the trails, now when I describe them, I start off with in bold letters,” Coltrin said. “Safety first and describe really what you're into so people choose the hike that's right for them.”

Each trail is described in detail, including elevation, graphs and color pictures.

“The book has GPS information throughout,” Coltrin said. “If you use a GPS, then in the back of the book is the coordinates of what that point corresponds to.”

Created: April 29, 2019 08:33 PM

