New Trump administration policy could impact assistance for low-income students

White House officials recently announced that any immigrant getting SNAP assistance could be denied green cards. APS schools rely on those government assistance numbers to know how many students are in need. Without immigrants signing up, the amount of funding received could be too low.

Advocates said they are concerned that not every student in need is being counted.

“Using this program, they will put students under the shadows and students who are low-income families should be eligible for Title I funds,” said Ingrid Ordonez, a special education teacher.

APS officials said 67% of the district’s schools are eligible for free and reduced lunch, but they also said the current process accurately measures poverty rankings.

Some advocates, however, disagree.

"A lot of us are not being counted," said Kate Martinez, a student who attends Atrisco Heritage. "For me to be here is representing myself, my community, my immigrant community, my Native community because we matter and we're not being accounted for."

According to the New Mexico Education Department, the entire school district has to abide by whatever method they decide to use to measure student poverty.