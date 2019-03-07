New UNMH tower could replace old physics building

"We're very excited for New Mexicans and this project because the new tower that's going to be built onto University of New Mexico Hospital will allow us to have more surgical suite areas, larger surgical suites and more beds for patients,” she said.

Recently, UNM regents approved spending $40 million on a project manager and architects.

Sanchez told KOB the hospital has been saving up for this project and it will be paid for using different pots of money.

The total cost is expected to reach $400 million.

The project would also call for a new parking structure.

According to Sanchez, the current parking garage does not meet the needs of many New Mexicans.

"It's not really meant for larger vehicles so that parking garage would go down and a new parking structure would be replacing it."

Sanchez said the next step includes waiting for architects to design the new building. However, no groundbreaking date has been set.