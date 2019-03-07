New UNMH tower could replace old physics building
Patrick Hayes
March 07, 2019 06:39 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico Hospital’s newest addition – a proposed modern medical tower – could replace the school’s old physics building, according to a spokesperson with UNM Health Sciences Center.
The 6.7-acre lot would have to be cleared out but officials said it’s definitely an option.
“The objective would be to keep it as closed to the current hospital as possible but there are a couple different options in that area,” said Alex Sanchez, the department’s public information officer.
"We're very excited for New Mexicans and this project because the new tower that's going to be built onto University of New Mexico Hospital will allow us to have more surgical suite areas, larger surgical suites and more beds for patients,” she said.
Recently, UNM regents approved spending $40 million on a project manager and architects.
Sanchez told KOB the hospital has been saving up for this project and it will be paid for using different pots of money.
The total cost is expected to reach $400 million.
The project would also call for a new parking structure.
According to Sanchez, the current parking garage does not meet the needs of many New Mexicans.
"It's not really meant for larger vehicles so that parking garage would go down and a new parking structure would be replacing it."
Sanchez said the next step includes waiting for architects to design the new building. However, no groundbreaking date has been set.
Credits
Patrick Hayes
Updated: March 07, 2019 06:39 PM
Created: March 07, 2019 05:30 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved