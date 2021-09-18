New urgent care clinic set to open in Los Lunas | KOB 4
KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 18, 2021 05:27 PM
Created: September 18, 2021 04:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Duke City Urgent Care held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand reveal of a new Los Lunas clinic Saturday, Sept. 18.

Duke City Urgent Care is rapidly expanding with the new location in Los Lunas and four existing locations across Albuquerque’s metro already.  They serve children, adults, and seniors. They are open seven days a week.

The new Los Lunas location will have more services available and will be open to the public and patients next week.


