New wargaming facility being built for Kirtland AFB laboratory

Updated: September 17, 2021 07:44 AM
Created: September 17, 2021 07:43 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Construction has started at Kirtland Air Force Base on a new digital laboratory for advanced wargaming and other simulation and analysis work involving laser weapons and space vehicles.

Officials said the Air Force Research Laboratory’s $6 million Wargaming and Advanced Research Simulation Laboratory is intended to spur strategies involving innovation, speed and partnerships within the laboratory.

Col. Eric Felt says digital engineering will allow lab personnel to explore more concepts faster without waiting for hardware.

The lab will replace a facility more than 15 years old and is expected to be ready for occupancy in the spring of 2023.


