New website seeks to help the public participate in upcoming legislative session

"At best, it was a marginal improvement in safety,” Speaker Egolf said. “They said the best bet was to do committees virtually, reduce the number of people in the building and have at least an 80 percent compliance with masks being worn. I'm going to do everything I can to make sure it's 100 percent compliant with mask wearing."

To help the public participate in the 60-day legislative session, the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce and other business organizations have created a website called the Virtual Roundhouse of New Mexico. On Monday, a kickoff event will be held on the website where people can hear from industry leaders, cabinet secretaries, and state lawmakers about their priorities for the session.