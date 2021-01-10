New website seeks to help the public participate in upcoming legislative session

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico’s business community is making it easier for the public to participate in the upcoming legislative session. Most of the session, including committee meetings, will be held online.
Last Monday, New Mexico House Speaker Brian Egolf said the option of using the Santa Fe Convention Center to allow the public to make in-person comments during committee meetings was off the table.
"At best, it was a marginal improvement in safety,” Speaker Egolf said. “They said the best bet was to do committees virtually, reduce the number of people in the building and have at least an 80 percent compliance with masks being worn. I'm going to do everything I can to make sure it's 100 percent compliant with mask wearing."
To help the public participate in the 60-day legislative session, the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce and other business organizations have created a website called the Virtual Roundhouse of New Mexico. On Monday, a kickoff event will be held on the website where people can hear from industry leaders, cabinet secretaries, and state lawmakers about their priorities for the session.
People will be able to participate in social events on the website every Tuesday, and meet with lawmakers during virtual office hours over the course of the 60-day session.
The session begins Jan. 19.
