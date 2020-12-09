New woman-owned local spirits company paying tribute to original distillers

Danielle Todesco
Updated: December 09, 2020 06:22 PM
Created: December 09, 2020 03:30 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A new liquor company is the first in New Mexico to be owned by women.
Nicole Kapnison is the CEO of Nikle Co. Spirits, which distills vodka and gin.
"We're giving a tribute to the first distillers of the world that were women, and it was actually taken away from them in the industrial revolution when men took it over and decided that they wanted to be the distillers and make these products," Kapnison said.
Kapnison is not the only woman who is responsible for the success of the Albuquerque-based company.
"I'm the founder of it and then my CFO in charge of sales and all the operations, she's a woman as well," Kapnison said.
The company distills vodka and gin with no additives or sugars.
The gin also has a floral twist.
"We're actually using Los Poblanos lavender in our gin, so it's a gin that's geared towards the typical 'I don't like gin' drinker," Kapnison said.
Los Poblanos will soon be one of the local businesses selling Nikle Co. Spirits.
They are also stocked in Jubilation and Paradise Liquors, both of which are locally-owned.
"Our goal is to put product into businesses and promote people to go to those businesses, which we need so much of right now," Kapnison said.
