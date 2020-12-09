New woman-owned local spirits company paying tribute to original distillers

"I'm the founder of it and then my CFO in charge of sales and all the operations, she's a woman as well," Kapnison said.

The company distills vodka and gin with no additives or sugars.

The gin also has a floral twist.

"We're actually using Los Poblanos lavender in our gin, so it's a gin that's geared towards the typical 'I don't like gin' drinker," Kapnison said.

Los Poblanos will soon be one of the local businesses selling Nikle Co. Spirits.

They are also stocked in Jubilation and Paradise Liquors, both of which are locally-owned.

"Our goal is to put product into businesses and promote people to go to those businesses, which we need so much of right now," Kapnison said.