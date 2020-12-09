New woman-owned local spirits company paying tribute to original distillers | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

New woman-owned local spirits company paying tribute to original distillers

Danielle Todesco
Updated: December 09, 2020 06:22 PM
Created: December 09, 2020 03:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A new liquor company is the first in New Mexico to be owned by women.

Nicole Kapnison is the CEO of Nikle Co. Spirits, which distills vodka and gin.

"We're giving a tribute to the first distillers of the world that were women, and it was actually taken away from them in the industrial revolution when men took it over and decided that they wanted to be the distillers and make these products," Kapnison said.

Kapnison is not the only woman who is responsible for the success of the Albuquerque-based company.

"I'm the founder of it and then my CFO in charge of sales and all the operations, she's a woman as well," Kapnison said.

The company distills vodka and gin with no additives or sugars. 

The gin also has a floral twist.

"We're actually using Los Poblanos lavender in our gin, so it's a gin that's geared towards the typical 'I don't like gin' drinker," Kapnison said.

Los Poblanos will soon be one of the local businesses selling Nikle Co. Spirits.

They are also stocked in Jubilation and Paradise Liquors, both of which are locally-owned. 

"Our goal is to put product into businesses and promote people to go to those businesses, which we need so much of right now," Kapnison said.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 34 new deaths, 1,759 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 34 new deaths, 1,759 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 33 new deaths, 1,271 additional COVID-19 cases in Tuesday's delayed report
New Mexico reports 33 new deaths, 1,271 additional COVID-19 cases in Tuesday's delayed report
NB I-25 reopened after fatal crash near Isleta Blvd, SB remains closed
NB I-25 reopened after fatal crash near Isleta Blvd, SB remains closed
New Mexico begins sewage testing for COVID at prisons
New Mexico begins sewage testing for COVID at prisons
APD: Monolith recovered, taken to crime lab
APD: Monolith recovered, taken to crime lab