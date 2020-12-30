New Year’s Eve celebrations will be different in New Mexico, around the world

Making the most of it

For tips on how to stay upbeat, KOB 4 turned to UNM Health’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences Chair Dr. Mauricio Tohen.

“Remain socially engaged. Fortunately— the word fortunately sounds odd here—if this had happened even a decade ago, I think it would have been different,” Dr. Tohen said.

He recommends video chatting with family and friends Thursday night if possible.

“We need to take advantage of it. We need to connect with each other, not just in the New Year, but during this holiday season,” Dr. Tohen said.

People often have a lot of expectations of having fun on New Year’s Eve, but they may have to switch their mindset.

“If you plan ahead on how to be connected to your loved ones, I think that in itself would be helpful,” Dr. Tohen said.

The CDC recommends staying at home, celebrating outdoors if people are seeing anyone outside their bubble, and perhaps standing in front yards and shouting, “Happy New Year!” at neighbors.

A New Mexico Department of Health spokesperson said it’s “hopeful that every New Mexican will see the importance of spending New Year’s Eve with members of their household.”

They continued, “Let us honor our fellow New Mexicans’ sacrifices by doing our part – staying the course and maintaining COVID-safe practices until we’re out of the woods together.”

Bar owners miss out

Bar owners are missing out on big business, and their locations have been closed since March in New Mexico.

“It’s challenging you know. New Year’s Eve is usually kind of the Super Bowl of hospitality, specifically for bars, besides Halloween,” said Gerald Zamora, a bar and restaurant owner who runs Cake Nightclub in Albuquerque. “This whole thing has been detrimental, but this puts us even deeper into the hole than we would ever expect.”

Many of the metro’s bars hope they can still survive. Some have gotten some loans and grants, but it’s been a difficult nine-plus months.

“New Year’s Eve is a big reminder that here’s another landmark night that we’re not going to be able to enjoy,” said Michael Conforti, operating owner of The Library in Albuquerque.

New Year’s Eve night alone often covers losses that owners face in January, February and March.

Some local bar owners say if they’re still closed come summer, then they’re much more at risk of closing for good.