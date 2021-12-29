New Year's Eve activities set for Albuquerque, Santa Fe

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Festivities will be taking place New Year's Eve Day in Albuquerque and Santa Fe to ring in 2022.
The Albuquerque Museum and the Balloon Museum will be hosting special activities during the day. Free admission will be offered at each museum and the BioPark. The museums and the BioPark will close at 3 p.m. New Year's Eve.
Explora will also be hosting the family-friendly Noon Year's Eve Celebration with a countdown and a balloon drop.
Santa Fe's New Year's celebration on the Plaza is still set to return as an in-person event this year, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.
The event will be open to the public, featuring fireworks being set off from the La Fonda hotel on the Plaza. The event will culminate with a giant Zia sun symbol rising 60 feet into the air.
No proof of vaccination or COVID-19 test will be required but mask-wearing and proper distancing are encouraged.
The Town of Taos announced Tuesday their New Year's Eve festivities have been canceled due to inclement weather, including an anticipated heavy snowfall.
