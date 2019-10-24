Newest government form helps determine legislative agenda | KOB 4
Advertisement

Newest government form helps determine legislative agenda

Newest government form helps determine legislative agenda

The Associated Press
October 24, 2019 06:28 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has distributed survey forms to legislators in a break with tradition as she weighs what initiatives to allow in next year's rapid-fire 30-day legislative session.
    
Priorities ranging from gun control to marijuana legalization are vying for limited room on the agenda when lawmakers convene in January to craft an annual budget.
    
Lujan Grisham spokesman Tripp Stelnicki confirmed Wednesday that request forms have been distributed to lawmakers to ensure proposals are reviewed.
    
Democratic Senate President Mary Kay Papen says the forms are a new approach in her 19 years of legislative experience.
    
The 2020 agenda remained a mystery Wednesday at the Statehouse amid impassioned discussions of whether to allow courts to temporarily seize guns from people believed to be a danger to themselves or others.

Advertisement

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: October 24, 2019 06:28 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Father of slain daughter speaks out against violent crime in the city
Father of slain daughter speaks out against violent crime in the city
President Trump claims wall is being built in New Mexico, Colorado
President Trump claims wall is being built in New Mexico, Colorado
New Mexico to get an early taste of winter
New Mexico to get an early taste of winter
Family fights for stricter child abuse laws after child suffers brain damage
Family fights for stricter child abuse laws after child suffers brain damage
4 Investigates: Jail guard sues deputy who tased him in the groin
4 Investigates: Jail guard sues deputy who tased him in the groin
Advertisement



Northern New Mexico prepares for first snow storm
Northern New Mexico prepares for first snow storm
4 Investigates: Jail guard sues deputy who tased him in the groin
4 Investigates: Jail guard sues deputy who tased him in the groin
Lawmaker says compromise elusive on red-flag gun bill
Lawmaker says compromise elusive on red-flag gun bill
NM United narrowly defeated by Sacramento Republic
NM United narrowly defeated by Sacramento Republic
Father of slain daughter speaks out against violent crime in the city
Father of slain daughter speaks out against violent crime in the city