Newly-appointed state rep talks priorities

“In our district, because it is so culturally diverse economically, there are people who are living in apartments and people who are living in homes that are facing possible eviction once the moratorium on eviction is lifted. So what I want to do is make sure that doesn’t happen.”

Issues, like crime, have also guided her research even before her appointment.

“When you can light up the area, usually, crime can be reduced. And if you walk through the streets of our city, you will find that streetlights are absent from many of the streets where the homes are. They will show on major thoroughfares but not where the houses are. So I want to help make sure we have capital outlay money or whatever money is need to fix that,” Herndon said.

Right now, she says she absolutely has plans to run for re-election.

Her term runs through December 31, 2022.