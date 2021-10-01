New horned dinosaur found near T or C

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Researchers at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science and two other institutions have described a new horned dinosaur that lived in New Mexico during the Cretaceous period.

The fossil specimen of the sierraceratops turneri was discovered by an NMMNHS field crew on billionaire media mogul Ted Turner's Sierra County ranch near Truth or Consequences. The crew found parts of the sierraceratops's skull and lower jaws, forearm, shoulder, pelvis, vertebrae and ribs in Late Cretaceous rocks of the Hall Lake Formation.