Newly released footage from December shows ART bus sideswiping APD car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Newly released footage showed what happened when an ART bus sideswiped an APD squad car back in December. Investigators said the crash was unavoidable.
According to documents, the squad car was parked to prevent drivers from turning left into the River of Lights.
As the bus passed the intersection, a piece of the squad car’s mirror went flying.
That was the 11th ART bus crash and since then there have been 11 more—bringing the total number of crashes since the start of ART’s service to 22.
Two of the crashes were bad enough to take two buses out of commission.
One bus has already resumed service and the other is still being fixed.
Transit officials hope to have the other bus fixed by the end of February. They said drivers are still causing most of the problems when they cross into the ART bus lane.
