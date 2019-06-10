Nexus brewery re-opens following deadly shooting | KOB 4
Nexus brewery re-opens following deadly shooting

Kassi Nelson
June 10, 2019 05:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Nexus Brewery in northeast Albuquerque re-opened Monday, two days after an off-duty FBI agent shot a man who was allegedly threatening his ex-girlfriend.

Police say they are investigating Cody Guy Wrashall’s death as a homicide. The FBI is also doing its own investigation.

Despite a scary Saturday night, customers said they will continue to support the business.

“It's a good place,” said customer Edgar Pedrego. “It shouldn't reflect on the establishment in a negative way.”

The owners of the business told KOB 4 that they are appreciative of the support and prayers from the community.

“Those things happen and you just kind of have to push through that stuff,” Pedrego said.

Updated: June 10, 2019 05:14 PM
Created: June 10, 2019 03:20 PM

