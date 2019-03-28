Nexus invests in new location on south Broadway

Reina Carson, a third-generation Burqueño, says the family wants to plug directly into the neighborhood.

"The people have so much heart and soul down here," said Carson.

It's already catching attention.

Martin O'Malley says he's licking his chops for some of the pecan and hickory smoked BBQ.

"I do work in this area very regularly and I think it's a good area, it's an area that is overlooked," said O'Malley.

"When one leader of the business comes down to an area like this, it invites other people to join and that's how we fix communities," said Carson.

Carson says fixing perceptions of the area is part of the mission.

"It's a historic piece of Albuquerque, very family oriented and it'll be good for this area since it does fill a need," said O'Malley.

While good brews and BBQ get people in the door, Carson believes Nexus Blue Smokehouse will also build a bridge to bring other local businesses to the area.

"I hope it's an open invitation for others to come here," said Carson.