Nightlife, entertainment making a return in Albuquerque

Holmes Pizza and Arcade had only been providing pizza, but now the arcade will be open.

"I'm really excited that people will finally get to come in and play," said Daniel Reinhard, co-owner of Holmes Pizza and Arcade.

Cliff's Amusement Park also plans on opening. It's scheduled to welcome customers back on weekends starting May 8. Weekdays will be added in June.

The park will honor passes that were purchased for last season.