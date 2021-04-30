Nightlife, entertainment making a return in Albuquerque

Tommy Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Restaurants and breweries in Bernalillo County can now stay opened past 10 p.m.
The Green level of restrictions do not force businesses that serve alcohol to close early.
While bars can open in Bernalillo County, they can only provide service outdoors at 25% capacity.
Entertainment venues, including family fun centers, arcades and bowling alleys in Bernalillo are allowed to offer indoor service 25% capacity
Holmes Pizza and Arcade had only been providing pizza, but now the arcade will be open.
"I'm really excited that people will finally get to come in and play," said Daniel Reinhard, co-owner of Holmes Pizza and Arcade.
Cliff's Amusement Park also plans on opening. It's scheduled to welcome customers back on weekends starting May 8. Weekdays will be added in June.
The park will honor passes that were purchased for last season.
