Nine AFR units respond to Tuesday night fire in NE Albuquerque

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: August 11, 2021 08:02 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire at 10:34 p.m. Tuesday night.
Units arrived at 1113 Walker Dr. NE where they found smoke and flames showing from the structure's exterior.
Crews quickly put out the fire and the structure only sustained exterior fire damage. There was minor fire damage to the adjacent structure.
The structure was vacant and boarded up prior to the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
