NM 116 closed south of Belen while police investigate suspicious device

Justine Lopez
October 28, 2019 05:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - New Mexico State Police have closed all lanes on State Road 116 between mile markers 11 and 12 south of Belen.

Officers discovered a suspicious looking device at a residence while they were trying to serve a felony arrest warrant.

NMSP's bomb squad is on scene.

