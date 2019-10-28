NM 116 closed south of Belen while police investigate suspicious device
Justine Lopez
October 28, 2019 05:18 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - New Mexico State Police have closed all lanes on State Road 116 between mile markers 11 and 12 south of Belen.
Officers discovered a suspicious looking device at a residence while they were trying to serve a felony arrest warrant.
NMSP's bomb squad is on scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for more updates.
All lanes are closed on SR 116 between mm 11 & 12 south of Belen. Officers located a suspicious device at a residence while attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant. #NMSP Bomb Squad is on scene. pic.twitter.com/gBOcgJHAFS— NMSP (@NMStatePolice) October 28, 2019
