NM advocacy group sues state government alleging inadequate translation services

"We've continued to raise this issue for many years and community organizations have written letters about the issue – they've been the ones that have had to help people apply for benefits – so that the issue has been brought up many, many times and it still hasn't been changed," Peregrino Pompa explained.

One of the organizations concerned with this is the New Mexico Asian Family Center. The group has helped with translation services but their biggest service is providing resources to domestic violence victims and sexual assault survivors – and the organization is having to pull resources from those services to deal with the translation issues.

"A mother with a 13 year old son was told to come back at another time and bring their own interpreter services," Chearie Alipat, a coordinator with NMAFC, said. "When you're eligible for SNAP and HSD Medicaid, there's an assumption that you cannot afford translation services."

A Human Services Department spokesperson said the state is complying with federal law since there are application materials available in both English and Spanish and interpretation services available in many languages, including Japanese, Korean and Thai. However, getting that help presents another challenge of going through an automated phone menu.

The HSD has filed a motion to strike and a motion for an extension.