Advocates want interpreters for more languages in New Mexico | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Advocates want interpreters for more languages in New Mexico

Advocates want interpreters for more languages in New Mexico

The Associated Press
Updated: October 06, 2021 02:32 PM
Created: October 06, 2021 01:51 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. — An advocacy group for disadvantaged communities in New Mexico says more language translation and interpreter services are needed for people who don’t speak Spanish or English.

The Center on Law and Poverty on Tuesday asked a state District Court judge to intervene and order more robust services in languages such as Vietnamese, Chinese, Dari, Arabic, Swahili, Kinyarwanda, and Diné. The group warns that some foreign language speakers are likely to be missing crucial health and nutritional support that they are eligible to receive.

The findings are disputed by the state's Human Service Department that oversees food stamps and Medicaid.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Federally sanctioned marijuana grow operation to open in New Mexico
Federally sanctioned marijuana grow operation to open in New Mexico
APD investigating fatal road rage shooting near Old Town
APD investigating fatal road rage shooting near Old Town
Missing woman found murdered in forest; suspect arrested
Missing woman found murdered in forest; suspect arrested
APS school warns of TikTok challenges that could result in criminal charges
APS school warns of TikTok challenges that could result in criminal charges
APD officer helps father and son find home
APD officer helps father and son find home