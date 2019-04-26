NM allergist warns about pollen tsunami, extended allergy season

"They pollinate in much higher quantities of pollen compared to the past," said Dokmeci.

On top of that, more warm days are extending allergy season.

"Now we are seeing them throughout the year," said Dokmeci.

Dokmeci says the only way to survive this "pollen tsunami" is to be proactive.

"You have to know what you're allergic to, to make an understanding of these reports. Otherwise, you wouldn't be looking at them and you would have a clue if you're allergic to those. So everything starts with an allergy test," said Dokmeci.

He says that once you know what you're allergic to, you and your doctor can fight year-round allergies.