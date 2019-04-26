NM allergist warns about pollen tsunami, extended allergy season | KOB 4
NM allergist warns about pollen tsunami, extended allergy season

Eddie Garcia
April 26, 2019 06:29 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — UNM Hospital allergist and immunologist Dr. Osman Dokmeci says New Mexico is under siege from pollen – which is part of the new normal.

"We have been experiencing more and more longer periods of time of allergy pollination, tree pollination and weed pollination especially due to climate change," said Dokmeci.

This change introduces more CO2 which makes certain plants go into overdrive.

"They pollinate in much higher quantities of pollen compared to the past," said Dokmeci.

On top of that, more warm days are extending allergy season.

"Now we are seeing them throughout the year," said Dokmeci.

Dokmeci says the only way to survive this "pollen tsunami" is to be proactive.

"You have to know what you're allergic to, to make an understanding of these reports. Otherwise, you wouldn't be looking at them and you would have a clue if you're allergic to those. So everything starts with an allergy test," said Dokmeci.

He says that once you know what you're allergic to, you and your doctor can fight year-round allergies.

